Waiehu residents asked to conserve water

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is now accepting applications for cost-share projects to develop alternative water supplies (AWS)! This initiative is part of the State of Florida’s continuing efforts to implement cost-effective strategies to conserve its precious water resources while meeting the state's water needs. Partnering with local governments and other entities for implementation of water conservation projects and development of alternative water projects is an important and effective way to help accomplish this goal. All local governments applying for this grant must have an adopted irrigation ordinance that is consistent with the District's year-round Irrigation Rule in place in order to be eligible for funding consideration.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO