Waiehu residents asked to conserve water

For the past 10 years or so, the Waitsfield Conservation Commission has received an annual budget of $2,000 for general operating funds and $10,000 for the restroom, recreation and conservation fund. Treasurer Bruno Grimaldi says that isn’t enough to provide the trail maintenance and other conservation-related expenses the town needs. “It gets spent really quickly,” he said at a conservation commission meeting on Monday, November 14. The budget is typically used for routine operating expenses for town properties the commission is responsible for, including town forest lands.
