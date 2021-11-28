ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Letter: Invest in building America

By Jane Christensen, Camas Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

Don’t believe the Republicans and a moderate Democrat when they tell you the people don’t want to spend money on Build Back Better legislation. This legislation provides reduced child care costs, invests in climate change to save humans,...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbian

Letter: Do homeless want to work?

Maybe the next time the Council for the Homeless does a count of the homeless people in Vancouver, they should hand out a questionnaire that asks, “If you are able to work, would you take a job if the city of Vancouver could find you one?” If the answer is no, despite having the ability to work, then the city should give them a free ticket to Cancun, Mexico. They could pitch their tents in the sand, fish all day for food, do their drugs, anything they want. In exchange, we allow a Mexican family through the border, because we know they want to work and not live like a pig, and to buy a house and do the jobs that all the young homeless refuse to do. Just an idea!
VANCOUVER, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Letter to the Editor: Reflection on the verdict that will change America

As we Americans gathered around our Thanksgiving tables last week, the more placid of us refused to mention the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse—who killed two people and wounded one at a BLM protest of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In numerous contentious households, however, banquet banter turned to aggressive agitation over the jury’s ruling on Nov. 19 of “not guilty on all accounts.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbian

Letter: Support Build Back Better bill

Exciting to see bipartisan legislation pass to improve America’s infrastructure (“Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill with bipartisan crowd,” Associated Press, Nov. 15). The momentum could continue by passing the Build Back Better bill to help millions of American families. We can help the momentum continue by asking our members of Congress (202-224-3121) to follow up on this important opportunity to help all Americans have a better future.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefabricator.com

Still Building America: Emily Soloby, an advocate for women in manufacturing

As a women’s rights advocate, lawyer, trucking company co-owner, bootmaker, advocate for women in nontraditional jobs, wife, and mother, Emily Soloby is a real-life wonder woman. Launching a Kickstarter campaign for the Juno Jones boot company on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2020, Soloby and...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Republicans#Democrat#Americans
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Don’t forget women and children in federal investments

Yet again women and children have been overlooked, disrespected and dismissed by the Republican Party. Take notice. I think the more than $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed is at least 85 percent in favor of working men. The money will repair roads, bridges, water systems and the power grid. Let me ask people: How many women have they seen working with the crews on interstate bridges, sewer lines and transmission towers?
U.S. POLITICS
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Valuing profits above all else has divided America

Valuing profits above all else, including people, has divided America. To the editor — Thank you for printing LZ Granderson’s Nov. 26 op-ed, “A week of chasing justice in two Americas.” In words, we pledge allegiance to an indivisible America with liberty and justice for all, but in practice our society’s allegiance has been to corporations. Valuing profits above all else, including people, has resulted in a geographically (rural versus urban), politically and economically divided America, with liberty and justice for those who can afford it.
YAKIMA, WA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Kentucky’s funds are flourishing. Time to invest in people.

Kentucky is blessed with over abundance right now. We have the highest economic growth rate in decades with millions of new jobs coming into the state. We have a huge rainy day fund with the federal pandemic relief bill and the recent infrastructure bill. We need to begin to spend this money in careful investments in critical physical and social infrastructure needed to keep our economic growth at a high level. Let me offer four needs our legislature can address in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
INFORUM

Letter: We need to make a significant investment in child care

This special session was a missed opportunity to focus on what North Dakota working families need, with attention instead being spent on divisive social issues that have little to do with North Dakota. During the special session the North Dakota AFL-CIO was part of a coalition of organizations urging the...
EDUCATION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Investment in infrastructure will harvest big returns

Regarding “Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd” (Nov. 16): The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $550 billion in new spending for transit, roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure. It incorporates the five-year transportation reauthorization bill, and it provides an unprecedented investment in public transportation. The...
U.S. POLITICS
bocojo.com

Social Security recipients

A big to do over the six plus percent in Social Security recipients COLA increase. The increase in the cost of Medicare Insurance hasn’t been announced yet, so we shall see how much of an increase that we get. The COLA increase is based on the recent 2021 inflation rate. The latest figure I heard, was six plus percent COLA, but by the time the New Year gets here, my guess it will be much more. Especially in the everyday consumer goods, energy and food, that are left out of the equation. The increase will do more for our Nations Senators and Representatives though. You see, they along with many others are tied into COLA also. Prior to the Joe Biden Administration, our country was exporting fossil energy, and now he is begging the Persian Gulf countries to step up oil production. Joe even mocks people looking for answers, to their everyday problems, such as empty shelves in major stores of our country. Biden had the gall to say, we citizens doesn’t know how the supply chain works. Joe is blaming the shortage on hording. True, that does add to shortage, but I believe all of those ships off the West Coast, sailing around in circles are the biggest reason. The ports can’t, or won’t step up, or perhaps maybe there is a shortage of longshoremen for unloading the ships. The stringent laws that California has for truckers, plus the high cost of their diesel oil that the trucks use, has a huge effect on transporting the products, after being unloaded from those ships. Where is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Oh, that’s right he’s on maternity leave, for six weeks.
BUSINESS
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: America’s problems; Lauren Boebert

Ever notice how negative the leftist politicians and news media are and how they never really solve any problems?. Take for instance the latest Kathleen Parker article. She picks the two most recent news media coverages of gun use and thinks America is done for. Really! These politicians and news media never address the inner city violence which is mostly gang upon gang and has been around for decades.
POLITICS
MyChesCo

$10 Million Awarded to Boost Self-Help Homeownership Housing Opportunities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week announced the awarding of $10 million in Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP) grants. The funds awarded will support three national and regional organizations in facilitating innovative homeownership opportunities to communities, especially low-income communities, through the provision...
ADVOCACY
Columbian

Letter: Postmaster slows delivery

Postal delay. Our mail in the Ogden neighborhood, as well as others, has been very late and some days early. Being puzzled, I waited for our deliveryman and asked why. Well, here is the problem: the new postmaster has cut back on overtime. On the day I spoke with him here is how it went: early man worked his eight hours, relieved by the second employee, who took the rest of his route, but his eight hours ran out a half-block from us, hence we were getting ours at 6 p.m. So don’t get angry at the deliveryman. Write letters to the postmaster general.
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Safe America plans to build WorldSafe Institute

The Safe America Foundation has quietly strengthened how to gain high-level investments of $5-10 million to build its WorldSafe Institute that was originally inspired by Kennesaw State University president Dr. Betty Siegel to house a new center in East Cobb to improve global safety. Thanks to the Georgia Pacific Foundation,...
COBB, GA
KTSA

Joe Biden And The Democrats Build America Back Broke

This morning the House passed the obscenely expensive “build back better” act. We can only hope it runs into a roadblock in the 50/50 Senate. Officially it costs 2 trillion or about 6 thousand for each man, woman, and child in America. But the math gets more complicated. Congress used...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SmartAsset

Top 3 Fears Americans Have About Retirement – and How to Combat Them

While many Americans idealize retirement as sitting on the beach and traveling with loved ones, the crushing reality is that many people cannot afford that life in retirement. A recent survey from the TransAmerica Institute gathered data on the top … Continue reading → The post Top 3 Fears Americans Have About Retirement – and How to Combat Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy