Letter: Give credit for good credit

Maybe the next time the Council for the Homeless does a count of the homeless people in Vancouver, they should hand out a questionnaire that asks, “If you are able to work, would you take a job if the city of Vancouver could find you one?” If the answer is no, despite having the ability to work, then the city should give them a free ticket to Cancun, Mexico. They could pitch their tents in the sand, fish all day for food, do their drugs, anything they want. In exchange, we allow a Mexican family through the border, because we know they want to work and not live like a pig, and to buy a house and do the jobs that all the young homeless refuse to do. Just an idea!

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO