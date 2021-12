(Three points of interest in Sunday night’s game) This has become a weekly staple as the performance of the rush defense has slipped — and the Browns can’t win if the Ravens run all over them. Cleveland’s chances are improved because of issues along Baltimore’s offensive line, but the Ravens still rank third in the league with 151 rushing yards a game and fifth with 4.8 yards a rush. The Browns run defense has fallen out of the top five, ranking seventh at 101.4 yards a game and 10th at 4.1 a rush. It’s been exposed in three out of the last four games, giving up 115 yards to the Steelers, 184 to the Patriots and 168 last week to the Lions.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO