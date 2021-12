BOSTON (CBS) – Anxiety over rising COVID-19 numbers had the Cambridge Health Alliance vaccination clinic in Somerville packed Thursday. “Now another new prominent variant,” said Joe Mello, who got a booster. This week’s COVID case numbers in Massachusetts are at the highest since January. The positivity rate is back where it was this time last year, at around 5%. “I just hope it doesn’t get any worse like before,” said Chuck Maxwell, as he got a booster shot. But a closer look at the state’s data shows there is some hope when it comes to hospitalizations and deaths. The seven-day average of COVID...

