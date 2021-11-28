ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators Ambush Trojans, Improve to 6-0

By Chris Harry
floridagators.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. — The home team scored the first 13 points of the first half Sunday, as well as the last 13 of the period. In between, it was a fairly competitive game, if that matters. The end result, given those sizable brackets, was a Florida blowout. Another one....

Comments / 0

Florida basketball: No. 24 Gators too much for Troy Trojans

Florida is off to its best start in coach Mike White's seven seasons. Myreon Jones and Tyree Appleby scored 12 points apiece, and the 24th-ranked Gators remained unbeaten with a 84-45 win over Troy on Sunday. Florida (6-0) scored the first 13 points of the game and never relinquished its...
FLORIDA STATE
FiNAL: Florida 84, Troy 45

A quick breakdown of Sunday's non-league victory against the Trojans. WHAT HAPPENED: Senior guard Myreon Jones hit four first-half 3-pointers and led a half-dozen Gators to reach double-figure scoring Sunday with a half-dozen points, as 23rd-ranked UF had no trouble in a wire-to-wire rout of the Trojans at Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center. Florida opened a 29-point halftime lead behind 48.5-percent shooting, including nine 3-pointers. Jones had four of those 3s, including two on his team's first three buckets, to set the tone. Tyree Appleby, the hero from Wednesday night's last-second win over Ohio State, had 12 points. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., making his first start of the season, had 11 and six rebounds, Anthony Duruji scored 11, while senior forward Colin Castleton tallied 10 points and eight boards. Brandon McKissic scored all 10 of his points in the first half. The Gators opened the game by scoring the first 13 points and 16 of the first 18, including those 3-pointers from Jones (2), Fleming and Appleby. Jones dropped two more 3s midway through the period to help open an 18-point lead with nine minutes to go. That's where it stood with just inside five minutes to play when Appleby's second 3 started another run of 13 consecutive points to end the half, including back-to-back 3s from McKissic and a turn-around jumper at the halftime horn from seldom-used freshman wing Kowacie Reeves (8 points) to make it 49-20 at the break. The Gators, who forced 21 turnovers that converted to 32 points, led by as many as 41 in the second half and started emptying their bench with about 10 minutes remaining. Florida finished at 44.3 percent for the game, including 13-for-37 from deep (.351), while Troy, out of the Sun Belt Conference, made just 32.1 percent of its shots and only two of 16 (.125) from the arc.
FLORIDA STATE
Gators Vow to Take Defense on Road

NORMAN, Okla. — There's a popular cliche about defense. How it travels. There's a reason the saying is popular. "Because it's true," Florida assistant coach Al Pinkins said. If that's the case (and, yes, history suggests it is), the 14th-ranked Gators (6-0) should be ready for what awaits Wednesday night when they pay a visit to Oklahoma (6-1) and what figures to be a jacked-up Noble Center crowd. The game will mark UF's first true road date of the 2021-22 season, but also a matchup against a UF defense that ranks 11th nationally in efficiency against a Sooners offense that is deadly — 61.8 percent, second nationally, inside the 3-point line — when playing in the half court.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
#Ambush#Ohio State#Gators Ambush Trojans#Guard Myreon Jones
Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE

