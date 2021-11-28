Gators Ambush Trojans, Improve to 6-0

A quick breakdown of Sunday's non-league victory against the Trojans. WHAT HAPPENED: Senior guard Myreon Jones hit four first-half 3-pointers and led a half-dozen Gators to reach double-figure scoring Sunday with a half-dozen points, as 23rd-ranked UF had no trouble in a wire-to-wire rout of the Trojans at Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center. Florida opened a 29-point halftime lead behind 48.5-percent shooting, including nine 3-pointers. Jones had four of those 3s, including two on his team's first three buckets, to set the tone. Tyree Appleby, the hero from Wednesday night's last-second win over Ohio State, had 12 points. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., making his first start of the season, had 11 and six rebounds, Anthony Duruji scored 11, while senior forward Colin Castleton tallied 10 points and eight boards. Brandon McKissic scored all 10 of his points in the first half. The Gators opened the game by scoring the first 13 points and 16 of the first 18, including those 3-pointers from Jones (2), Fleming and Appleby. Jones dropped two more 3s midway through the period to help open an 18-point lead with nine minutes to go. That's where it stood with just inside five minutes to play when Appleby's second 3 started another run of 13 consecutive points to end the half, including back-to-back 3s from McKissic and a turn-around jumper at the halftime horn from seldom-used freshman wing Kowacie Reeves (8 points) to make it 49-20 at the break. The Gators, who forced 21 turnovers that converted to 32 points, led by as many as 41 in the second half and started emptying their bench with about 10 minutes remaining. Florida finished at 44.3 percent for the game, including 13-for-37 from deep (.351), while Troy, out of the Sun Belt Conference, made just 32.1 percent of its shots and only two of 16 (.125) from the arc.

