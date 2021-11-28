Christine Quinn slams 'beyond sick' trolls who said her pregnancy was fake

When Netflix debuted Selling Sunset, the latest project from The Hills mastermind producer Adam DiVello and one of the streaming network’s first forays into reality television, in early 2019, it did so without much fanfare. But it didn’t take long for that to change. Of course it didn’t: It’s a group of fabulous Los Angeles glamazons trying to push real estate while also pushing each other off of their six-inch Louboutins. And one five-foot-nine blonde bombshell immediately caught the attention of viewers: Christine Quinn. With a stunning array of designer duds and an endless supply of quippy one-liners, Quinn stormed out of the gate like Real Estate Barbie destined for the genre. She instantly provided the sort of GIF-ability one craves from reality stars and stepped into the role of resident villain without any hesitation, a part she has embraced throughout the Emmy-nominated program’s run.

