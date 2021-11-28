ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Quinn slams 'beyond sick' trolls who said her pregnancy was fake

Cover picture for the articleChristine Quinn has blasted trolls who have accused her of faking her traumatic pregnancy. The 'Selling Sunset' realtor was forced to take to social media to call out the "beyond sick" messages she had been inundated with in her DMs, after her dramatic...

