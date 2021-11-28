Hailey Bieber's touching tribute to the late designer of her wedding gown, Virgil Abloh

Celebrities are mourning the death of fashion icon Virgil Abloh, who died at age of 41 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The trailblazer's family confirmed his passing on Nov. 28. "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend," the family said. "He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues." They went on to share that Virgil had been privately battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, since 2019. The statement continued: "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."

