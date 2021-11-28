ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber's touching tribute to the late designer of her wedding gown, Virgil Abloh

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailey Bieber, whose wedding gown was designed by Virgil Abloh, has paid tribute to the late fashion icon. The 25-year-old model wowed in a custom bridal dress by the Off-White founder - who has died aged 41, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer - when she tied...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Virgil Abloh Has Died After A Years-Long Battle With Cancer: Report

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of Off-White, has died at 41 following a years-long private battle with “a rare aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.” The news comes from a statement posted to the Illinois native’s Instagram page on Sunday, November 28th. “We are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Fashion Visionary Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away at 41

Virgil Abloh, a fashion visionary known for his groundbreaking work at Louis Vuitton as menswear artistic director, and Off-White, the fashion house he founded in 2012, has passed away at 41. In a joint statement, Louis Vuitton, LVMH, and Off-White said they were "devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NME

DJ and designer Virgil Abloh has died, aged 41

DJ and designer Virgil Abloh has died, aged 41. The DJ and influential fashion designer for Louis Vuitton and Off White passed away today (November 28) after suffering with cancer for several years. Abloh kept his diagnosis private and did not share any details of his illness publicly. LVMH, the...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and More Attend a Hush-Hush Dinner for Saint Laurent in Miami

Sunrises might be the reason Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello threw an intimate dinner in Miami to celebrate the artist Sho Shibuya and the YSL-sponsored exhibition for his exquisite and moving paintings, which celebrate the dawning of a new day. But Vaccarello knows that you always have the most fun when it gets to after dark. Maybe that explains the array of fabulous bodysuits and spike-heeled shoes many of the guests were wearing, looks which were seen on Vaccarello’s Paris runway in late September: Fun is literally stitched into every one of those suits.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh dead at 41 after secret cancer battle

Virgil Abloh, the trail-blazing fashion designer who came up on the streets of Chicago and peaked as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s line, died Sunday. He was 41. Known as one of the most influential designers of his generation, Abloh had been battling cancer “privately for several years” before succumbing to the disease, according to his company. A statement posted on his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Virgil Abloh
The Independent

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams unite at Louis Vuitton show to celebrate Virgil Abloh

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited on Tuesday evening to celebrate the life their mutual friend, the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away on Sunday after a private two-year battle with cancer.Abloh, who was the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, was honoured at the brand’s spring/summer fashion show, which was held in Miami and debuted some of the designer’s final pieces for the label.Kardashian and West, who split up in January, were pictured in the front row of the show with their eight-year-old daughter, North, making a rare joint appearance for the former couple since their...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Wife Hailey on Her 25th Birthday

Justin Bieber is showing wife Hailey Bieber some love. The musician celebrated his ladylove's milestone 25th birthday with a touching tribute. Justin, 27, took to Instagram on Monday to commemorate Hailey's special day with a slideshow of adorable photos and a moving message of support and appreciation. "To my beloved...
CELEBRITIES
thedrive

Marvelous Safari Maybach Is the Design Work of Late Visionary Virgil Abloh

Abloh, one of fashion's most celebrated artists, passed away on Sunday at the age of 41. Mercedes is paying tribute to Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer and head of Louis Vuitton menswear, with the Project Maybach show car. It's a one-off, two-seat, pure-electric Safari Maybach created as a collaboration between the bespoke car company and Abloh. The 41-year-old passed away on Nov. 28, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

On Her Birthday, Revisit Hailey Bieber’s Best Looks Of The Year

Happy birthday, Hailey Bieber! Today, the American model turns 25, and she has a lot to celebrate (like having the most enviable supermodel legs, or being married to Justin Bieber). But what’s also worth commemorating is the stylish looks she’s consistently served over the past year. Bieber has had a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Gown#Fashion Runways#The Louis Vuitton
POPSUGAR

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Offset, and Other Celebrities Mourn the Death of Virgil Abloh

Celebrities are mourning the death of fashion icon Virgil Abloh, who died at age of 41 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The trailblazer's family confirmed his passing on Nov. 28. "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend," the family said. "He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues." They went on to share that Virgil had been privately battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, since 2019. The statement continued: "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Louis Vuitton to Celebrate Virgil Abloh’s Legacy With Final Show in Miami, Shares Video in Honor of Late Designer

Louis Vuitton will pay tribute to Virgil Abloh with this week’s presentation of the celebrated artist’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. In a statement, Michael Burke—chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton—said the French fashion house will “proudly continue to celebrate [Virgil’s] legacy with a final show in Miami,” per the unendingly influential multi-hyphenate’s wishes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Read Tyler, the Creator’s tribute to Virgil Abloh

Tyler, the Creator has penned a tribute to groundbreaking designer, DJ and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who died over the weekend at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer. “Sir Abloh was a true geek about things. Passion seeped through everything he did. Whether a random set...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

A tribute to the most iconic album covers made by the late Virgil Abloh

The famous fashion designer Virgil Abloh has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, aged just 41. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” his official Instagram account confirmed in a heartfelt statement. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

What Is Virgil Abloh’s Legacy as a Clothing Designer?

From a background with no formal training in fashion, Virgil Abloh’s rise to become one of the most celebrated and beloved designers of the new millennium was nothing short of extraordinary. While he never complained about his beginnings — growing up as the son of a seamstress just outside of Chicago — he had a relatively humble start, without connections to the industry he would later come to ascend into.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy