orangeblue_coop

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
A New York painter who suffered from a rare facial deformity has gotten a new nose for Christmas thanks to the generosity of a plastic surgeon who operated on him free of charge. Conrado Estrada, 57, who is originally from Guatemala, had a large, disfigured nose caused by rhinophyma. Its...
I ordered chicken tenders, fries, lemonade, and ranch dipping sauce from each restaurant. My meal from Chick-fil-A came in a white sealed paper bag. I got it delivered, and it was warm when it arrived. My Chick-fil-A meal cost $13.90, not including taxes and delivery fees. I ordered it through...
Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
Winter can be, at the landscape level, somewhat monochrome – sweeping vistas of snow, green pine needles and ochre marsh grass peeking through.
But, look closer and there are explosions of color, all the more startling against that monochrome background. Brilliant red teaberries, winterberries, cardinals and the nape of a downy woodpecker's neck, yellow...
After a busy season starts to wind down and your thoughts are on a new year and new goals, the best thing you can do for your mind and body is simply take a break! Sit down, take a few deep breaths, and reflect on where you’ve been and where you would like to go.
One...
I’ve been making prime rib one way for 21 years. I made this high heat prime rib recipe again Christmas Eve with a five pound boneless ribeye roast. This works equally well with rib bones or without. The idea is that the high heat sears the outside of the meat and the interior cooks slowly with residual heat from the over over the next few hours.
OK, a quick review. What do we know about COVID-19 at this point in time? It’s at its deadliest when large numbers of people are crammed into small spaces. To avoid it, you need to keep your circles small and avoid interacting with complete strangers. The omicron variant is so contagious that you can almost catch it just by looking at someone who’s infected.
...
PORTSMOUTH - The 31st annual Gingerbread House Contest, sponsored by the Portsmouth Historical Society, recently announced its winners.
The Community Judges' Awards are chosen by a panel of judges; the People's Choice Awards are chosen by visitors to the Gingerbread House Exhibit at Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center and the Committee's Award is chosen by the Gingerbread Committee of the Portsmouth Historical Socieyt which oversees the contest.
...
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds antler hunters that gathering of horns or shed antlers is prohibited from January 1st through April 30th on public lands west of the Continental Divide in Wyoming. This regulation has been in effect since 2009 and includes all state-owned lands as well as federal lands.
Comments / 0