It’s a simple question. But, according to Martin Luther King Jr. this one question is life’s most persistent and urgent question. However, unfortunately the good works done by others are too often unrecognized and unappreciated — that is, at least while the person is alive to know what they mean to their fellow man and community. It is often not until after a person is dead and gone that people express how they feel about a person. This sounds a bit morbid but it’s true. It’s a realization that began to overwhelm me a few years back as I found myself in the awkward predicament of writing tribute stories for the newspaper when a beloved and accomplished community members would pass.

CORBIN, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO