Recipes

The Kitchn

White Chocolate Peppermint Martini

The holiday season is all about cheerful cocktails with festive garnishes, and this peppermint martini fits the bill perfectly. The flavor is rich and creamy from decadent white chocolate liqueur. Vanilla-flavored vodka adds interest, while a bit of peppermint schnapps feels cool and refreshing. It is the perfect signature drink to offer at a holiday cocktail party or your next cookie exchange, and is equally ideal for sipping by the fireplace on a chilly winter night.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Peanut-Popcorn Balls

Preheat oven to 225°F. Place popcorn in a large bowl. Melt butter in a medium heavy saucepan over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar and corn syrup; cook, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly combined. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil without stirring. Cook until mixture registers 245° to 248° on a candy thermometer, 2 to 4 minutes.
baked-theblog.com

Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. Thank you for supporting Baked!. Chocolate peppermint crinkle cookies are a pretty and festive treat! The name comes from the way the cookies crack in the oven while baking. Photography by Kelly Neil. It’s hard not to get excited about holiday baking recipes! Chocolate...
RECIPES
WOMI Owensboro

How To Make Peppermint Puff Whiskey Cold Medicine

We are in the midst of the cold season and there is a home remedy that you might want to try out instead of taking the dreaded cold medicine. No one likes the taste of cough syrup. Everyone makes that "disgusted" face after they take it. While kids usually put up a fight over it, cough syrup is one of the best remedies. Adults on the other hand have another option that you can make yourself. Cough syrup, cold medicine...it all tastes nasty to sum it up. However, there is a video going viral on TikTok that might be the best alternative to cold medicine.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

5 delicious facts to know when celebrating National Peppermint Bark Day

While the oven might be filled with holiday cookies, another holiday dessert is the nation’s favorite sweet treat. National Peppermint Bark Day, celebrated on December 1, is a reason to enjoy that seasonal treat for the food holiday. According to National Today, many people enjoy peppermint bark while decorating for...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Festive Candied Popcorn Treats

These Cookie Pop and Candy Pop products are being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a festive way to snack this holiday season. The products come in the form of the Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and the Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate, which are both inspired by traditional holiday treats and desserts. The popcorn products are sure to satisfy consumers seeking out a sweet, savory option to enjoy with family and friends this holiday season.
FOOD & DRINKS
oxygenmag.com

Chocolate-Drizzled Popcorn

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Place popcorn in a large bowl. In a microwave-safe dish, heat white chocolate in 30-second increments, stirring...
WDTN

Buckeye Vodka’s Peppermint Martini

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Donn from Buckeye Vodka joins us with two great holiday drink recipes! Peppermint Martini Ingredients: ● 1 oz Buckeye Vodka ● 1 oz Irish Creme Liqueur ● 1 oz Rumple Minze or any Peppermint Schnapps Directions: 1. Combine all ingredients with ice into a shaker, and mix. 2. Rim a glass […]
DAYTON, OH
hunker.com

This Peppermint Candy Hack Will Complete Your Holiday Spread

When it comes to holiday parties, your serving trays can totally transform your spread. So much so that even basic treats will look impressive if they're on a stylish dish. That doesn't mean you need to spend a pretty penny on fancy platters, though. Thanks to a creative hack shared by TikTok user @brunchwithbabs, you can make an insta-ready serving tray on the cheap.
FOOD & DRINKS
bakingbites.com

Peppermint Mocha Cream Cheese Brownies

A hot peppermint mocha is an indulgent way to take off the chill on a cold winter night. I love the combination of chocolate and peppermint – and it is even better once you throw a little bit of coffee in to the mix! My Peppermint Mocha Cream Cheese Brownies are a holiday treat inspired by the hot coffee drink. They’re easy to make and just might become a new family favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Starbucks Copycat Peppermint Mocha Recipe

No need to leave your home when you can make this yummy Starbucks Copycat Peppermint Mocha. This holiday-inspired coffee drink can be whipped up in 15 minutes! That’s less time than it would take to drive to Starbucks and wait for them to make you one. Chocolate, espresso coffee, and...
FOOD & DRINKS
besthealthmag.ca

Peppermint Shortbread Meltaways

In bowl of stand mixer or with electric beaters, beat butter, ½ cup (125 mL) of the icing sugar and the peppermint extract until creamy. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, cornstarch and salt; stir half into butter mixture. Stir in remaining flour mixture just until combined. Lightly roll into...
RECIPES
ABC 4

Flavored popcorn everyone will love

Tis the season for flavored popcorn! Owners of Popcorn Dusters, Cindy Barrowes and Jennifer Wall came by today with quite the variety for our crew. With flavors from caramel apple, candy cane, and pumpkin pie to strawberry banana, mango, and caprice- These ladies have it all!. Popcorn Dusters is a...
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC 4

Pistachio Pomegranate Bark

(Good Things Utah) – This Pomegranate and Pistachio Bark recipe is an incredibly easy-to-make, delicious, healthy treat! Only four simple ingredients are needed!. 1/2 cup Pistachios (shelled and chopped) 1/4 cup Unsweetened Coconut Flakes. Directions. 1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the pomegranate seeds, pistachios, and...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Our Favorite Peppermint Desserts

There are so many wonderful flavors to love during the holidays. Pumpkin spice, caramel apple, maple, sugar cookies, chocolate oranges, cranberries… the list goes on and on. My favorite wintertime treat usually involves peppermint of some kind. Candy canes, peppermint patties, mint mochas, I love it all! I decided to round up a few of our favorite peppermint desserts to kick off the Christmas season. Check out the list below and try one out this week!
RECIPES
simple-nourished-living.com

Skinny S'mores Popcorn

A longtime s'mores fan and popcorn lover, I knew I wanted to try this Skinny S'mores Popcorn as soon as I noticed it in the WW APP. Warm popcorn is tossed with a combination of powdered sugar and cocoa powder, and then combined with mini marshmallows and chocolate graham cracker pieces. Yum!
WEIGHT LOSS
WNBF News Radio 1290

Foodie Friday Peppermint Candy Candy Dish

Not technically a recipe, but if you can eat it, it belongs on Foodie Friday. You can do a flat tray or, like this, make an actual bowl using the starburst peppermint candies. I placed the candies in a round, deep-dish pizza pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in a low oven at about 300 degrees until the candies begin to melt into each other. Coax them into fusing with a skewer to make a solid round. Allow the melted candy disk to cool for a few seconds until it could be handled. Remove the candy from the pan by lifting the parchment paper. A quick move to flip the warm candy over, centered, on an upside down mixing blow and carefully press the candy down along the sides of the bowl and press the top on the bottom of the bowl to make sure it is flattened so it won't tip over. Before the candy totally cools, carefully remove the parchment paper since some of it will be in the folds of the sides of the bowl.
FOOD & DRINKS
KERO 23 ABC News

Hobmann Holiday Drinks for the whole family

One of the best parts of the holidays is the food and drinks, but also the time with family. This week's Foodie Friday combines both as 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann teams up with her dad to show us some Hobmann Holiday Drinks the whole family can enjoy.
DRINKS
DFW Community News

Pecan Snowball Cookies

Pecan Snowball Cookies are such a treat with a tender shortbread base, studded with crunchy pecan pieces and a powdered sugar finish. These classic Christmas cookies are a fun way to satisfy your... Continue on to full article...
RECIPES
Daily Herald

Holiday Cabaret at Hey Nonny with The Peppermint Patties

The Peppermint Patties return to the stage with a 90-minute lineup of holiday favorites and classic close-harmony hits made famous by The Andrews Sisters, Chordettes, Lennon Sisters, and more. The Chicago-based vocal trio was founded in 2018. They are classically trained singers who delight in singing all genres of music....
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas, TX
