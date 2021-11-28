Get in the Holiday Spirit at The Cube

The winter holidays are right around the corner, which means that we will soon be celebrating with friends and family as we look toward the new year. While we don’t usually have the chance to experience a “White Christmas” here in Santa Clarita, you can still enjoy the icy thrill of a winter wonderland at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center.

Lacing up your ice skates and testing your skills on the rink evokes the spirit of the holiday just as reading a timeless Christmas story, opening presents at your grandparents’ house or going caroling. These holiday traditions are something we hold near and dear, and we are pleased that residents can skate into the season at one of the new facilities the City opened this year. The Cube was rebranded and rehabilitated before being reopened to the community in April. Now residents of all ages can hit the ice any day of the week for Public Skating, which is available multiple times each day with evening sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is a fun, relaxing time to skate around the rink and is a great way to introduce your kids to skating and create family memories.

On Friday, December 10, a giant Christmas tree will be set up on the smallest rink at The Cube called The Pond. This festive addition to The Cube will prepare you for the yuletide season and provides a wonderful photo opportunity. The tree will stay up through the holidays, so be sure to check it out before it’s gone!

The Cube will also put on its inaugural holiday show on Saturday, December 11. This year’s show is based on “The Polar Express,” which tells the story of a young boy who takes a once-in-a-lifetime train ride to the North Pole. Along the way, he rediscovers the magic of Christmas and what it truly means to believe. Those who are part of The Cube’s Skate School have been hard at work preparing their interpretation of this beloved story to perform for the community. Please show your support for these up-and-coming skaters by attending either of the two shows, which will begin at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 per person, and seating is available for on-ice bleachers ($25), balcony tables ($20) or upstairs bleachers ($15). To learn more about the Polar Express show and see ticket information, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com/HolidayShow. If you are interested in having your child participate in a future show, please connect with staff at The Cube about the Skate School program.

These are just some of the ways you can get into the holiday spirit at The Cube this year. I wish you and your family a happy and healthy season and hope to see you on the ice soon!

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.