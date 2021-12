The Dolphins have gotten points from their special teams and offense, and their defense has forced two turnovers. Miami leads 21-10 at halftime. The Panthers have had only two highlights: 1 Cam Newton‘s 64-yard throw to DJ Moore on third-down to the Miami 7 set up Newton’s 1-yard touchdown run. 2. With the Dolphins driving for a potential field goal to end the half, Austin Reiter had an aborted snap to Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa tried to pick it up, instead of falling on it, and Frankie Luvu scooped up the fumble and ran 28 yards to the Miami 23 where Isaiah Ford tackled him with one second remaining in the half. It gifted the Panthers a 41-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez.

