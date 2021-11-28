ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fournette has 4 TDs to fuel Bucs' 2nd-half rally at Indy

By MICHAEL MAROT
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left Sunday, giving Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory...

Despite an ugly first quarter from the offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an early lead against the Indianapolis Colts. After a clutch turnover by the defense, the Bucs turned a short field into a quick touchdown, with Leonard Fournette finishing things off with a short run into the end zone.
Leonard Fournette scores career-high four TDs as Buccaneers edge Colts

Remember “Playoff Lenny” last season, when Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette rounded into form at exactly the right time to help the franchise win its second Super Bowl? Looks like the now 9-3 Bucs might have “Playoff Lenny” a bit early this season. In Tampa Bay’s 38-31 win over the Colts — a game that went right down to the wire — it was Fournette who made all the difference with four total touchdowns. Fournette had three touchdowns on the ground, along with 100 yards on 17 carries, and he added another in the air, along with seven receptions for 31 yards. On a day where Tom Brady was struggling to get things rolling, they really needed this version of Fournette to keep their season on track.
Leonard Fournette’s fourth touchdown of the game, a 28-yard run with 20 seconds left, lifted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 38-31 win over the host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Fournette, who rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries, plowed off the left tackle with Tampa Bay (8-3) trying to...
Fournette in Focus as Bucs Outlast Colts 38-31

Leonard Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the Buccaneers’ first 100-yard rusher this season, as Tampa Bay powered past Indianapolis, 38-31, Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Field. No rush was bigger than the last though as he went 28 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 20 seconds to play.
Pewter Report

Bucs RB FOURnette Wins NFC Award

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette had a career day in Tampa Bay’s 38-31 win at Indianapolis with his first 100-yard rushing game of the season and a career-high four touchdowns. Fournette had three rushing scores and one receiving touchdown to help lead the Bucs back from a 10-point deficit at halftime.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Three days after his four-touchdown performance against the Colts, Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Fournette totaled 131 yards — including 17 carries for 100 yards — in the 38-31 triumph. His four total TDs (three rushing, one receiving) were a career-high, matching the franchise’s single-game record for TDs from scrimmage (shared by Jimmie Giles and Doug Martin).
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
