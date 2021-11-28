Fournette has 4 TDs to fuel Bucs' 2nd-half rally at Indy

Remember “Playoff Lenny” last season, when Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette rounded into form at exactly the right time to help the franchise win its second Super Bowl? Looks like the now 9-3 Bucs might have “Playoff Lenny” a bit early this season. In Tampa Bay’s 38-31 win over the Colts — a game that went right down to the wire — it was Fournette who made all the difference with four total touchdowns. Fournette had three touchdowns on the ground, along with 100 yards on 17 carries, and he added another in the air, along with seven receptions for 31 yards. On a day where Tom Brady was struggling to get things rolling, they really needed this version of Fournette to keep their season on track.

