Jones throws 2 TD passes, Patriots roll past Titans 36-13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — They say that real football starts after Thanksgiving. For the Patriots, you couldn't have asked for a better start to this holiday season. The Patriots 2-4 start feels like a distant memory and on Sunday, against the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans, the Pats put together one of their best performances of the season. Despite being down multiple top offensive weapons, the Titans were in striking distance to start the second half. That’s when the Patriots leaned on their elite defense, special team studs and talented rookie quarterback en route to a 36-13 blowout win.
Comments / 0