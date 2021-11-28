Jones throws 2 TD passes, Patriots roll past Titans 36-13

The Patriots got out to an early lead and battled it out against a resilient Tennesee Titans team that put up a good fight despite missing many of their best players. New England's defense forced two big fumbles and an interception in the end zone that helped keep Tennesee at bay, as the Patriots closed out the win, 36-13. Mac Jones passed for over 300 yards for the second time in his career as New England took to the air to get around the vaunted Titans run defense that showed up and played as advertised. Jones was able to find holes in the Titans' zone coverage for most of the game and it resulted in the most productive passing afternoon of the young quarterback's career.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO