Fournette has 4 TDs to fuel Bucs' 2nd-half rally at Indy

By MICHAEL MAROT
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left Sunday, giving Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory...

Leonard Fournette scores career-high four TDs as Buccaneers edge Colts

Remember “Playoff Lenny” last season, when Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette rounded into form at exactly the right time to help the franchise win its second Super Bowl? Looks like the now 9-3 Bucs might have “Playoff Lenny” a bit early this season. In Tampa Bay’s 38-31 win over the Colts — a game that went right down to the wire — it was Fournette who made all the difference with four total touchdowns. Fournette had three touchdowns on the ground, along with 100 yards on 17 carries, and he added another in the air, along with seven receptions for 31 yards. On a day where Tom Brady was struggling to get things rolling, they really needed this version of Fournette to keep their season on track.
WATCH: Leonard Fournette's 3rd TD closes the gap for Bucs vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging around against the Indianapolis Colts, and all of their touchdown have come from one place. Leonard Fournette scored the hat trick in the third quarter, finding the end zone for the third time to close Indy’s lead to just three points. The Bucs offense...
Locker room Lenny: RB Fournette fires up Bucs with halftime speech to spur comeback win vs. Colts

You can add "Locker room Lenny" to the burgeoning list of monikers for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette﻿. Not only did the former first-round pick power the Bucs to a 38-31 road win in Indianapolis, but he also juiced up a lifeless club that trailed by double-digits at halftime. Fournette gave a rousing halftime speech that fired up the Super Bowl champs.
Fournette in Focus as Bucs Outlast Colts 38-31

Leonard Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the Buccaneers’ first 100-yard rusher this season, as Tampa Bay powered past Indianapolis, 38-31, Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Field. No rush was bigger than the last though as he went 28 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 20 seconds to play.
RB Leonard Fournette Has Developed Into a Leader with the Buccaneers

Remember when the Buccaneers were down 17-0 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 of the 2020 season? The Bucs were sloppy on both offense and defense and were losing to a lesser opponent. This came after a big win over the Minnesota Vikings the week prior and the Bye Week seven days before that.
