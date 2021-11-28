ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Weekly Roadwork Roundup - November 29 2021

Frisco, Texas
Frisco, Texas
 5 days ago

Legacy Drive Widening Project (SH 121 to Warren Pkwy):

Legacy Dr Phase 1 Traffic Switch (PDF) - Traffic has been diverted to the southbound side of the roadway during construction of the new northbound lanes. The traffic switch is expected to remain in place for about nine months. For the latest updates and project information, visit friscotexas.gov/Legacy.

Weekly Roadwork Roundup:

Restriping Work

  • Miners Creek Rd, Rifle Gap Rd & Avenue of the Stars between Warren Pkwy and Gaylord Pkwy (PDF)

Pavement Repairs

  • Eastbound Stonebrook Pkwy at Edgestone Dr (PDF)
  • 710 High Meadow Rd between Planters Row Dr and Castlerock Trl (The Trails Neighborhood) (PDF)
  • 5662 Highflyer Hills Trl (Phillips Creek Ranch Neighborhood) (PDF)
  • Trailside Dr at Nightwind Ct (Quail Meadow Village Neighborhood) (PDF)

Ongoing Pavement Repairs

  • Northbound Teel Pkwy between Ridgecross Rd and Timber Ridge Dr (PDF)

Joint Seal Work

Ongoing Joint Seal Work

  • Legacy Dr from Main St to Panther Creek Pkwy (PDF) - This work requires a lane closure from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will only take place on Saturdays to avoid adding to weekday traffic.
  • Parkwood Blvd between Elm St and Stonebrook Pkwy (PDF) – This work requires daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the northbound direction and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the southbound direction Flaggers will be directing traffic around this work where there are only two travel lanes. The project should be completed in approximately 3 weeks (weather permitting).

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork For The Start of December

The Missouri Department of Transportation Roadwork Schedule for November 29th to December 5th includes several projects across the northwest part of the state. In the local counties, that includes:. Caldwell County. Route A – Shoulder work from the Ray County line to US 36, Monday & Tuesday. Route 13 –...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Will rain cause delays? Yes. Municipality: Lower Saucon and City of Bethlehem. Road name: PA 378. Between: Delaware...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
kauainownews.com

Roadwork to Close Intersection in Anahola

An intersection in Anahola will be closed for paving work starting next week. According to the Department of Public Works, Ioane Road near Kūhiʻō Highway will be closed on Monday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. A temporary traffic detour route to access Ioane Road will...
ANAHOLA, HI
The Citizens Voice

Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/22/21

The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. Deck patching will take place on state Route 29 in Plymouth Twp. on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Shoulder stability work...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Friscotexas Gov Legacy#Weekly Roadwork Roundup#Restriping Work#Gaylord Pkwy#Edgestone Dr#Nightwind Ct Lrb#Parkwood Blvd
mylittlefalls.com

Roadwork Report for the Week Beginning November 29, 2021

The NYS Department of Transportation announced, today, the following Mohawk Valley roadwork projects beginning November 29th:. Village of Mohawk: (D#264381) Route 28 between Route 168 and Route 5S. Motorists will encounter lane closures or shifts in both directions with flaggers in place due to curb and sidewalk replacement, miscellaneous drainage structure repairs.
MOHAWK, NY
Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas

32
Followers
496
Post
327
Views
ABOUT

Frisco was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017, and also the fastest-growing city in the nation from 2000 to 2009. In the late 1990s, the northern DFW suburban development tide hit the northern border of Plano and spilled into Frisco, sparking rapid growth into the 2000s. Like many of the cities in the northern suburbs of Dallas, Frisco serves as a bedroom community for professionals who work in DFW. Since 2003, Frisco has received the designation Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy