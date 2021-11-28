Weekly Roadwork Roundup - November 29 2021
Legacy Drive Widening Project (SH 121 to Warren Pkwy):
Legacy Dr Phase 1 Traffic Switch (PDF) - Traffic has been diverted to the southbound side of the roadway during construction of the new northbound lanes. The traffic switch is expected to remain in place for about nine months. For the latest updates and project information, visit friscotexas.gov/Legacy.
Weekly Roadwork Roundup:
Restriping Work
- Miners Creek Rd, Rifle Gap Rd & Avenue of the Stars between Warren Pkwy and Gaylord Pkwy (PDF)
Pavement Repairs
- Eastbound Stonebrook Pkwy at Edgestone Dr (PDF)
- 710 High Meadow Rd between Planters Row Dr and Castlerock Trl (The Trails Neighborhood) (PDF)
- 5662 Highflyer Hills Trl (Phillips Creek Ranch Neighborhood) (PDF)
- Trailside Dr at Nightwind Ct (Quail Meadow Village Neighborhood) (PDF)
Ongoing Pavement Repairs
- Northbound Teel Pkwy between Ridgecross Rd and Timber Ridge Dr (PDF)
Joint Seal Work
- Cotton Gin Rd between Union Square Blvd and Short St (PDF) - This work will require daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in both directions. The entire limits of this project is planned to take approximately 3 weeks to complete (weather permitting).
Ongoing Joint Seal Work
- Legacy Dr from Main St to Panther Creek Pkwy (PDF) - This work requires a lane closure from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will only take place on Saturdays to avoid adding to weekday traffic.
- Parkwood Blvd between Elm St and Stonebrook Pkwy (PDF) – This work requires daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the northbound direction and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the southbound direction Flaggers will be directing traffic around this work where there are only two travel lanes. The project should be completed in approximately 3 weeks (weather permitting).
