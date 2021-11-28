Discover harmony at Prime Hook!

“Hey! How are you friends? It’s Jason Lindsey, some of you know me as “Mr. Science,” with Hooked On Science. I am on location, here in Lexington, KY, at Catalpa Road. It’s a famous road in the fall. It attracts thousands upon thousands of people all because of these gingko trees. You see it, just like I do, the trees are turning from their green to a golden yellow. The science, it’s simple, as the days get shorter and cooler, these gingko trees stop making their own food. That means the leaves go from green to a mesmerizing golden yellow. There are both male and female gingko trees. The female gingko tree actually produces a unique seed, some say it has an unbearable smell. On location, in Lexington, where the streets are literally lined with a golden leaves, I’m Jason Lindsey.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO