Alex Lightman on Solving Food Hyperinflation with Crypto

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, sits down with Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy. They discuss the evolution of their Bitcoin strategy, technological disintermediation, and Bitcoin as a foundational societal technology. Recorded on November 29, 2021.
In this short clip, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, talks to Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, who shares his view on how Bitcoin serves to protect everyone's financial future. The full interview was live-streamed on November 26, 2021.
In this episode of the Tales From The Crypto podcast, host Marty Bent sits down with Matthew Mezinskis of Crypto Voices podcast, who provides his latest update on the state of the global monetary base. The episode premiered on November 30, 2021.
In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets talks to Dave Weisberger, a Wall Street veteran who turned into a professional crypto builder. He shares his thoughts on the macro drivers in our market, including the ETF’s underpinnings, the SEC’s desires, and the hottest trends. The episode...
In this video, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did Podcast, moderates a discussion between Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful, Yusuf Nessary, Director of Philanthropy at Built With Bitcoin Foundation and John Balrup, Paxful Associate Director, as they discuss the progress of Bitcoin in the developing world. The discussion...
Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pomp Investments, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down the recent dip in bitcoin amid concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant. The segment aired on November 29, 2021.
In this video, Matt Zahab, host of the Cryptonews Podcast, interviews developers of anonymous decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol DarkFi, Amir Taaki, and Rachel-Rose O'Leary. They talk about the growing need for privacy, the potential rise of "dark" decentralized finance, the development progress of their protocol, share bitcoin price prediction, and more.
In this video, journalist Natalie Brunell interviews Caitlin Long, Founder & CEO of Avanti Bank & Trust, who is a 22-year Wall Street veteran and has been active in Bitcoin and blockchain since 2012. She shares her Bitcoin story, outlook, and current crypto regulatory situation in the United States. The...
Economist and trader Alex Kruger says that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on November 30th are bearish for Bitcoin (BTC). Kruger tells his 101,600 Twitter followers that Powell’s comments that the Fed could accelerate tapering by reducing bond purchases and that inflation is not “transitory” weakens Bitcoin’s chances of hitting a new all-time high (ATH) in December.
In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Bitcoin writer Tomer Strolight. They discuss how Bitcoin is analogous to the human brain, the organization of decentralized systems, and the emergent nature of consciousness. The episode premiered on November 30, 2021.
This week in crypto, Coinbase partnered with Adidas Original, though we don’t know much about it yet, and Coinbase acquired the BRD wallet, while the BRD price jumped over 700%. Cardano and tron fell as eToro said it would restrict access to them for US users, zcash rallied more than 50% following the news from last week that the coin will switch to a PoS consensus algorithm, Coin Metrics found that Ethereum gas fees are the highest during the US business hours, and the on-chain data said that long-term bitcoin and ethereum holders remained confident. Elon Musk criticized Binance over dogecoin withdrawals and CZ replied. Meanwhile, Binance said it is talking to sovereign wealth funds who are interested in “taking a stake” in the platform.
In this video, Anthony Pompliano of The Best Business Show, interviews Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, as he explains how bitcoin can save people from going broke during economic turmoil. The video was originally live-streamed on November 26, 2021.
Just yesterday, we considered the probability that gold would move to $1,900 this week to be less than 40%. Now, however, as silver has not recorded any better results and the strength of PM is relative to the USD index - these chances are close to 50/50. Even so, keep in mind that even if gold is rising, it does not mean that mining will largely follow it. On the contrary.
In this clip, Outlier Ventures Board member Rumi Morales, Dimitrios Chatzianagnostou, Founder of Tokenfabrik, Sidney Powell, CEO and Co-Founder of Maple Finance, and Kristy-Leigh Mineham, Founder of OhGodACompany, outline the key challenges of bringing real-world assets into the framework of decentralized finance (DeFi). The excerpt premiered on November 30, 2021.
Bitcoin price extended decline below USD 56,000 before recovering. Ethereum trimmed gains and declined 5%, XRP tested the USD 0.95 support. MATIC and LUNA rallied around 12%. After touching USD 59,000, bitcoin price failed to continue higher and dived below USD 56,000. It is currently (04:19 UTC) trying to recover towards USD 56,500.
Fund manager Abrdn said it's buying Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion ($2 billion) from J.C. Flowers & Co. and management. Interactive Investor has over 400,000 customers and assets under administration of approximately £55 billion. Abrdn said the deal will help it achieve scale in the high-growth direct investing market, accessing new customer segments and capabilities. Abrdn said the deal will be double-digit earnings accretive in the first full financial year following completion.
Kal Kassa of Bitcoin for Ethiopia, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Senegalese Economist and Assistant Professor at NYU Stern School of Business, and Alejandro Machado, co-founder of the Open Money Initiative, discuss Bitcoin in the developing world. They dive into how Bitcoin being used in developing countries, and why Bitcoin is so important to people in the developing world.
Bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) are the two cryptocurrencies with the largest market cap, which simultaneously makes them the two most popular projects in the blockchain space. This is why many newcomers to the industry wonder if they should speculate or invest in BTC or ETH for the long term.
Matt Ahlborg, Head of Research at Bitrefill, Creator of UsefulTulips.org, discusses how to spend your Bitcoin. He dives deep into the data of Bitcoin's use and growth in the developing world, as well as different ways people can spend their Bitcoin. The talk took place at Oslo Freedom Forum 2021...
