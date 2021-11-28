Wages are up but service industry employment remains low. Some say inflation is to blame.

You will find plenty of work to do simply by walking into one of the local manufacturers in Door and Kewaunee counties. Manufacturers nationwide added over 60,000 jobs last month as more facilities go back to full capacity. The problem for many in the business is just finding the people to fill those roles. NEW Industries owner Chris Moore says they are over 40 people short of what is needed to keep up with their base business. It has meant turning down additional business in order to keep their quality high and investing millions of dollars into new equipment to make up for the loss of production. Coupled with high inflation that is making raw materials harder and more expensive to get, Moore says he has never seen anything like this.

