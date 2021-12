With money short for many and several jobs going remote, the Emergency Broadband Benefit that was introduced could help thousands. “The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program is a government program that reduces qualifying consumers’ broadband Internet access service bill (ALLO, 2021).” This means that those that qualify may be eligible for free Internet or Internet at little cost. The program provides $50 per month ($75 per month for those in tribal lands) to fund qualifying Internet services, and up to $100 for people to buy a computer or laptop from a participating provider (FCC, 2021).

2 DAYS AGO