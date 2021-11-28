CPD – LOCATED – Thomas Chapman, 49

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, were spotted for the time since their son committed suicide. The duo was caught taking a walk in the woods at the location where the 23-year-old's remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, November 30, the Laundrie’s took a tour around Myakkatchee...
April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Charges have been dropped against former Ladue, Missouri, police officer Julia Crews, who shot Ashley Fountain Hall in the back and claimed she mistook her gun for her taser. Hall requested the charges be dropped after the two participated in what's known as a "restorative justice mediation."
Amy Carlson, the leader of a New Age sect known as Love Has Won, died due to a decline brought on by alcohol abuse, anorexia, and dosing colloidal silver, according to an autopsy report from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office in Colorado. Mystery initially shrouded Carlson’s death after her...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a 17-year-old who they say shot and killed a Temple University student over the weekend. Latif Williams remains on the run after police announced Wednesday morning an active arrest warrant for murder was filed. Williams is accused of attempting to carjack Samuel...
The mother of a sophomore student accused of opening fire inside his Michigan high school previously wrote an open letter to former President Donald Trump praising his support for the Second Amendment. Ethan Crumbley on Wednesday was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes — including murder, attempted murder...
On February 22, 2006 a 51-year-old out of work accountant named Andrew Ramsey and his partner, Beverley Sinclair, were returning home from an evening out in Glasgow, Scotland. When the couple reached their house they noticed a black Honda Accord. Two plainclothes police officers emerged from the vehicle, addressed the couple by name, and “arrested” Andrew Ramsey. Beverley watched as they handcuffed Andrew and put him in the back of their car and drove away.
The parents of a boy killed in a collision at an indoor ski slope have spoken of how they held him as he died. Twelve-year-old Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the Tamworth SnowDome in Staffordshire in September. Parents Chris and Natalie Watkiss were at home when they got...
A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
An off-duty Arizona cop working security for a Walmart store on Monday evening fatally shot a man in a wheelchair nine times in the back as he fled after being accused of shoplifting. The officer, Ryan Remington, has since been fired from the Tucson Police Department as a result of...
A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
Author Alice Sebold has apologized to Anthony Broadwater, the man who was convicted of the rape at the center of her memoir Lucky in 1982, and who was exonerated of the crime last week. Broadwater served 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping Sebold when she...
Bullies are an inevitable part of our society and are present in most schools across the country, so parents are required to find a civilized way to protect their children when they are bullied and harassed. But instead of doing things in a calm manner, some parents act violently in order to protect their children from harassment, setting a bad example for their children and other parents.
Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
Brian Laundrie's parents have put up their Florida home for sale and seem to be looking to move away weeks after the discovery of their son's remains were found in an alleged suicide case. The couple has put up "for sale" signs in the front yard of their North Port,...
Brian Laundrie's parents are putting a hoax to rest after a sign was placed on their property Tuesday. According to the family's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, the for sale sign placed in front of their property is nothing but a hoax placed there by a third party. "It was either photoshop...
Comments / 0