Public Safety

CPD – LOCATED – Thomas Chapman, 49

chicagopolice.org
 5 days ago

Sent: 2021-11-28 @ 11:46 Case: JE382716 Author: 20944. This bulletin is CONFIDENTIAL unless...

home.chicagopolice.org

chicagopolice.org

CPD Missing-Lowell Roberts, 78

Above subject is missing from the 5400 block of North Sheridan Road. If located, please contact the Chicago Police Department Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Caught Touring Spot Where His Skeletal Remains Were Found In First Outing Since Suicide Results

Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, were spotted for the time since their son committed suicide. The duo was caught taking a walk in the woods at the location where the 23-year-old's remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, November 30, the Laundrie’s took a tour around Myakkatchee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A woman sued Walmart after she stepped on a nail and needed her leg amputated. A jury awarded her $10 million.

April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
LAW
Radar Online.com

Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thought Catalog

The Police Put Him In Handcuffs And Took Him Away. They Weren’t The Police.

On February 22, 2006 a 51-year-old out of work accountant named Andrew Ramsey and his partner, Beverley Sinclair, were returning home from an evening out in Glasgow, Scotland. When the couple reached their house they noticed a black Honda Accord. Two plainclothes police officers emerged from the vehicle, addressed the couple by name, and “arrested” Andrew Ramsey. Beverley watched as they handcuffed Andrew and put him in the back of their car and drove away.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Louis Watkiss: Parents held son as he died after SnowDome crash

The parents of a boy killed in a collision at an indoor ski slope have spoken of how they held him as he died. Twelve-year-old Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the Tamworth SnowDome in Staffordshire in September. Parents Chris and Natalie Watkiss were at home when they got...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at mother and her baby in viral video

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

Woman threatened two children that ‘she will stretch them out’ before firing several shots at them because they allegedly bullied her son

Bullies are an inevitable part of our society and are present in most schools across the country, so parents are required to find a civilized way to protect their children when they are bullied and harassed. But instead of doing things in a calm manner, some parents act violently in order to protect their children from harassment, setting a bad example for their children and other parents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

