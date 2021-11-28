How to run Vmware Workstation 16 host in Windows7 without Intel VT-x?

I have been on the trail of several issue and have posted in the general forum but thought I would post here and see what the team has to say. 1. VMware Fusion 12 on Catalina 10.15.7. I have 4 VMs all working well on VMWare 11.5.6 (standard edition) and OS X 10.15.7. I upgraded to VM12 (Player edition) and immediately had issues with 'broken pipes' messages and the VMs refused to start after VMWare 'upgraded' the VMs. I assumed that an issue I had with OWC's Softraid where I had to unlock the security options prior to doing the upgrade (to allow extensions to be installed), may be the problem, so I put backup copies of VMs back and reinstalled VMWare 11.5.6. Checked everything was working and did the upgrade to VMWare 12 again. No difference. The VMs were upgraded and then would not start due to 'broken pipes'. So it looks as if VMWare 12 would not work for me on Catalina. Has anyone else had these issues and if so what can be done to make it work.

