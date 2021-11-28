ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to run Vmware Workstation 16 host in Windows7 without Intel VT-x?

By colemanlee
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I have a Vmware Workstation 16 host and copy it to a Windows 7 without Intel VT-x hardware support PC, and try to run it with Vmware player 12.0. But it shows "This host does not support Intel VT-x." and can't run. So I have two questions:. How to...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Vt#Virtualization#Cpu#Intel Core#F12#F2#Bluefirestorm#Vmware Workstation 16 0
