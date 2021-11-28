ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Annual CHRISTMAS BAZAAR and Craft Sale - LEFROY United Church

parrysound.com
 5 days ago

Hallelujah once again its time for the annual Lefroy United Church Christmas Bazaar and Craft sale. Saturday December 4th from 9am-2pm. We have something for everyone on your Christmas list. Featuring...

marketplace.parrysound.com

iheart.com

This is the most popular toy for Christmas this year!

Every holiday season there’s one toy that seems to be the only thing many kids want, and this year it’s the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys. The $70 toy is for kids five and older and lets them magically create a stuffed animal out of special potion recipes and can be used over and over again.
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Lexington’s First United Methodist Church hosting annual Country Store

LEXINGTON — The United Methodist Women of Lexington’s First United Methodist Church is hosting their annual country store on Dec. 10. The event, modeled after an old-time country store, will be hosted from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. From 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee will be available for people while they are shopping.
Wenatchee World

Holiday Craft Bazaar returns Saturday to Wenatchee High School

The Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band (GA) will host its 15th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Wenatchee High School on Saturday. The bazaar will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has no entrance fee. Organized by the WHS Band Boosters group, 100%...
WENATCHEE, WA
WWLP

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
Burnett County Sentinel

Creative Crafting - Christmas crafts

A new month is just around the corner, and it is time for a new, and fun, creative crafting theme! For those that are new to Creative Crafting and are not sure what it is, let’s tell you a bit about it first. We, at the Sentinel, invite our readers and our community to take part in a monthly themed crafting project which we give you a little over two weeks to complete. We share that theme with you each month, along with a little history or fun facts about that theme, and then also share some ideas to get your creative mind flowing on what kind of craft you might like to create. Then in those two weeks after submitting your project, we share your masterpieces off in the paper, and hopefully it will even inspire others to start crafting in get involved in the following month’s theme. You can create your crafts with new materials, or even upcycle with materials you have around the house.
westernmassnews.com

Agawam church hosting Christmas tag sale

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam Congregational Church is holding their annual Christmas tag sale Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Colorful Christmas decorations and much more will be for sale rain or shine in the church's Bryan Hall. The church is located at 745 Main Street in...
AGAWAM, MA
pullmanradio.com

9th Annual Mrs. Claus Holiday Bazaar this Saturday

The 9th Annual Mrs. Claus Holiday Bazaar will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with a non-perishable food item for a local food bank. There will be 40 vendors with food, jewelry, woodwork, handcrafts, and much more. Masks are required to attend this event...
kjluradio.com

Hallsville group hosts 1st annual craft bazaar to help fund fairgrounds

A Boone County non-profit is hosting a fundraiser to help you with your Christmas shopping, while helping them keep the lights on. The Hallsville Community Development Association is hosting its first annual Gifts Galore Craft Bazaar Saturday, November 20. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bob Lemone Building on the Hallsville Fairgrounds.
Huron Daily Tribune

Frankfort church to host cookie sale in lieu of annual tradition

FRANKFORT -- The Silver Tea has been a traditional way to bring families together at the First Congregational Church of Frankfort for many years, perhaps starting in the early 1900s, for an afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and holiday baked goods. However for a second year, due to the pandemic,...
leadertimes.com

Local church plans annual outdoor Christmas play

FAR LEFT: Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church is in the process of preparing for its annual outdoor Christmas play for the community, according to the Rev. Mike Bowser, the church’s pastor. Members are pictured working to transform the church’s pavilion into a castle, he said. CENTER: The play will be staged from 6-8 p.m. nightly on Dec. 4-5, Dec. 10-12, Bowser […]
yourokmulgee.com

Bazaar, Craft Show This Weekend

The Annual Morris Christmas Bazaar & Craft Show, sponsored by Prairie Bell OHCE, will be held this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morris High School gym. Pictured above, vendor Hazel Rissler will be selling handmade Christmas wreaths and many other decorative items. The event will feature a number of different vendors with lots of items for sale. The public is invited to come…
KPLC TV

Life United Church holds Operation Christmas Child donation drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Since Samaritan’s Purse spearheaded the program in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has helped deliver nearly 200 million shoe boxes filled with gifts to more than 100 countries across the world - most of them impoverished. Life United Church is filling up truckloads full of boxes,...
skyhinews.com

Holiday Craft Bazaar returns next week

The Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar is returning on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Grand Arts Council has announced that the 31st annual craft fair will be Nov. 26 and 27 at the Gand Lake Community House featuring crafters from across the state and many from Grand County.
Garden City News

Christmas Tree Sale, Advent Celebration at GC Community Church

The arrival of this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Midtown Manhattan on November 13th, officially began the holiday season. The Norway Spruce is 79 feet tall, 46 feet wide and weighs 12 tons. It was 85 years old. The official lighting of the tree always takes place the Wednesday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Wednesday, December 1st and marks the 89th ceremony in its history. The color theme for this year is all about joyful and bright, in both the traditional color and contemporary alternatives such as magenta and blue with muted colors.
