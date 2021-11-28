land girls

I have been anticipating today, November 22, the first anniversary of the death of my husband, Larry. My friend, Marsha, sent me book number four of Journeying through Grief by Kenneth C. Haugk that I read this morning titled The First Anniversary. Three ideas were: 1. Talk to someone about your loved one on that day.... How blessed I am that dear friends have called me today: Marlene, Zeta, Pastor Tom, Winfield, and yesterday I had dinner with my nieces, Tina and Beth, and their husbands along with Bill and Jenny. Elaine Keener called from Brownwood and did not know about this anniversary day. 2. Do something special to remember them.... I got out the photos that are on large poster boards displayed at Larry's services and put all 10 of them in my living room. My phone just rang, and I answered it and could not believe that Charlene Killgore called me from up by Abilene, Texas. We were members of the Singing Women of Texas, and she was a great prayer partner. She was overjoyed that God must have arranged for her to call today on this anniversary. 3. If you feel like crying, let the tears flow and let them cleanse your heart and heal your soul.... Oh yes, there have been tears, but with the help of these dear ones, this will be a day of also remembering how much God helped me and provided me with endearing memories of this day. I will be able to go to the Messiah practice tonight and sing with my whole heart.

ABILENE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO