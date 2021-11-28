ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis BBC drama follows the lives, loves, highs and lows of four members of the Women's Land Army who are working at the Hoxley Estate during...

WOUB

As men fought on the battlefields, women did their part in “Land Girls” – Nov. 28 starting at 9 pm

BBC Drama Follows Four Members of the Women’s Land Army During World War II. Binge all five episodes starting November 28th 2021 at 9 pm. Follow the lives, loves, highs and lows of four members of the Women’s Land Army who are working at the Hoxley Estate during World War II in this BBC drama. As men fought on the battlefields, women from all walks of life worked the farms that fed the nation, doing their part to keep the home front running. Joyce, Nancy, Annie and Bea join the Land Army officially to help Britain’s war effort, but privately each has her own reasons for doing so.
