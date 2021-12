The Hyundai Palisade shares a platform with the fantastic Kia Telluride. While we’ve already discussed Kia’s Telluride, the Hyundai Palisade takes most of the great features from the shared platform and stuffs them in a restyled shell. The exterior and interior styling gives customers options depending on what they prefer, but the bones of each crossover remain the same: solid. Hyundai’s twist on this three-row crossover is an aggressively styled interior and exterior, which falls in line with the rest of its line. The exterior features a massive grille with narrow headlamps. The interior sports a push-button gear selector and more tactile buttons than a space shuttle mission control. Powering this Palisade is a 3.8-liter direct-injected V6 that makes 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque feeding an eight-speed automatic transmission.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO