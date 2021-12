More than a year ago, Kyle Rittenhouse used an AR-15 to kill two and maim another in a messy scramble during an anti-racist protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As of yesterday, he can declare himself exonerated. Rittenhouse cried when he took the stand to testify about raising his rifle to kill Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and shoot Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm, but following his acquital, he’s already set for an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Monday evening show. Counter-extremists have voiced their concerns that the teenager’s vigilantism has become a cause célèbre for underground right-wing domestic terrorist groups. The rest of us are left grappling with what the jury’s decision means about how we define an “active shooter,” and what exercising one’s right to self-defense means.

