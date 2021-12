I’m so proud of myself for nailing a vegan and gluten-free biscotti that’s light, crisp, and buttery and won’t break your teeth. It’s my ideal companion for coffee, but it’ll make teatime more fun, too! I dipped the bottoms in chocolate, because this is how I remember biscotti from my local coffee shops, but you could drizzle it on top if you want less of it. And if you want to start experimenting with different flavor variations, you could easily swap the cinnamon for other spices like cardamom, ginger, or allspice; fold in dried currants, blueberries, or nuts other than pecans; and try other dry additions such as lemon or orange zest.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO