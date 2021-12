The boat of the US adventurer, Paralympian, and ocean rower Angela Madsen has washed up in the Marshall Islands 16 months after she drowned as she attempted to cross the Pacific. Her body was discovered floating at sea in June 2020 – 59 days after she set off on her journey to try to become the first paralysed person to row from California to Hawaii alone. The custom made boat, Rowoflife, floated in the ocean for more than a year before it was found. Benjamin Chutaro of the Marshall Islands said the boat washed ashore late last month on Mili...

23 DAYS AGO