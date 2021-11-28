Firefighters Respond to Two-Alarm Fire on City’s Northside

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a structure fire at Repcon Inc., a chemical plant and refinery construction company, in the 7500 block of Up River Road.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire and smoke. Units from the CCFD and Annaville Fire Department responded to a second alarm to provide additional resources.

Crews engaged in a defensive fire mode and used elevated water streams to attack the blaze. Water pressure was increased in the area due to the large volume needed to fight the flames.

Firefighters were able to limit the damage to one large-building and maintenance shop.

“Firefighters were faced with heavy fire and smoke conditions when arriving on scene,” Fire Chief Robert Rocha said. “They were able to suppress the fire with no injuries.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.