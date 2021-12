Penn women's basketball's heartbreaker of a first loss to Villanova raises a question: What if?. The Quakers were never really going to be favored, even against an 1-2 iteration of a Villanova team that lost its first game of the season to Princeton. With almost all of Penn’s usual starting lineup serving suspensions, save for sophomore forward Jordan Obi, the absence of Villanova star Maddy Siegrist due to injury still didn’t feel like enough for Penn to come out with a win against its strongest opponent thus far.

