Girls Drop to 0-2 After Loss to Centennial

FORT PIERRE – Ashton Lee and Olivia Swenson each scored twice Saturday as the Oahe Capital girls stopped the Rushmore Thunder 6-2 at the Expo Center to start 2-0. Lee, who scored four times on Friday in the Capitals’ season-opening win over Huron, scored the game’s first two goals, helping Oahe to a 4-0 lead just over midway through the second period. Swenson scored in the second and third periods. Brylee Kafka and Alyssa Stahl also scored for the Capitals, who outshot the Thunder 38-23.
