Girls Drop to 0-2 After Loss to Centennial

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball is off to a 2-0 start to the season after getting their second road win in a row, beating Central A&M 43-24 on Thursday night. CHBC broke open a tight one-point game by outscoring A&M 24-6 in the second half to get the big win. CHBC will now bring their 2-0 record home as they host their own CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament next week. The Bobcats will open up tourney play against Cumberland at 7:00pm on Tuesday.

BEECHER CITY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO