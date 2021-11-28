Parts of Rajaji Tiger Reserve are open for safari all year round

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — The start of ski season in the Laurel Highlands is just around the corner. With the hills now snow-covered, Seven Springs is opening up the slopes next weekend. They have been making new snow for the past week thanks to chillier temperatures. They are starting the season with a really solid base on the first part of the mountain that will be opening. OPENING DAY: DEC. 4https://t.co/76HbQ32OCS pic.twitter.com/aE7UOeXJC4 — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 30, 2021 Favorite slopes and trails like Wagner, Fawn Lane and Phillips Run will be opening. Others like Arctic Blast, Santa’s Beard and Upper Lost Boy will open without park features. Lifts like Cortina, Polar Bear and North Face will open too. However, the new Avalanche chairlift, which is supposed to get you uphill in four minutes, will not be opening this weekend. Anticipate a few COVID-19 protocols as well. The slopes will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The lifts open at 8 a.m. for passholders and 9 a.m. for others. Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are planning to open up later in December.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO