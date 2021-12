South Pittsburg punched their ticket to the Class A state title game on Friday by beating Cloudland 30-22 in the semifinals of the state playoffs. The Pirates fell behind 14-0. Reggie Hunter then hauled in a 27 yard touchdown catch in the second quarter to pull South Pitt withing 14-7 at halftime. Pirates got the ball to start the third quarter and they drove it down for a touchdown to tie the game. The Highlanders responded on their next series to go up 22-14. Then in the fourth quarter, De’Andre Kelly scored on a touchdown catch, and then the Pirates converted the two point try to tie the game. Pirates immediately got the ball back on an on-side kick. They took it down and scored to produce the final margin of victory at 30-22. The Pirates will play for the Class A state title next Friday at 3pm at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. They’ll face undefeated McKenzie.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO