MINNEAPOLIS - Paul Bunyan’s Axe is staying in Minnesota, and the state will be doing plenty of celebrating with the trophy for the next year. The University of Minnesota football team beat No. 16-ranked Wisconsin 23-13 on Saturday in front of nearly 50,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers beat the Badgers for the first time since 2018, and for the first time at home since 2003. Wisconsin came in having won 16 of the last 17 meetings between the two rivals.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO