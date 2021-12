This week, in a party line vote, House lawmakers voted to approve the $2-trillion social and climate spending package following months of negotiations. President Biden and Democratic lawmakers are saying that the passing of the infrastructure and spending plan will help combat inflation not to add to by adding long term economic growth to the country despite what critics say. Jared speaks with former economics adviser to President Obama, Austan Goolsbee about the state of inflation in the U.S. and if he’s optimistic it will go down.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO