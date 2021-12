CEDAR FALLS — November is a conflicted month for those of us who can't spend enough days fishing the Mississippi River. As certainly as the leaves are going to part from the hardwoods and giant flocks of mallards and geese wing their way to warmer weather, the curtain also will fall on the open-water fishing season. By Thanksgiving, it's time to look ahead to the days when you'll be sitting in an ice tent with a hot cup of coffee and a crappie flopping on the ice.

