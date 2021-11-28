13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Surpasses 500k Total Sales

It’s no surprise to hear that the Nintendo Switch family of systems is a behemoth in Japan as we publish the weekly Famitsu sales on a Thursday where the console is always on top 99% of the time. Today, sales tracker Famitsu has reported that Nintendo Switch family of systems have now sold 22,026,770 units. This includes the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) The publication also shared that the newly release Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl have sold 1,395,642 million physical units, that figure does not include eShop sales.
