13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Surpasses 500k Total Sales

And somewhere, James's heart grows three sizes. One of the most bizarre yet beloved games of 2020 will hit Switch next spring. Atlus announced a Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will release in April of 2022 in Japan during a celebration of the game's second anniversary in the country: the Western branch have announced it will release outside Japan on April 12. It was previously on the PlayStation 4, while a PlayStation Vita release was scrapped due to the system's end of life.

