13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Surpasses 500k Total Sales

By Alex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the the 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 2nd Anniversary Celebration Live Stream, it was announced that the game has surpassed 500,000 copies sold worldwide. In September 2021, it...

Siliconera

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Sales Surpass 1 Million Worldwide

Marvelous announced sales for Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town have surpassed 1 million units worldwide. Additionally, Marvelous revealed that Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is its third game to reach 1 million sales worldwide within the fiscal year. The other two titles are Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin and Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Gematsu

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 2nd Anniversary Celebration live stream set for November 28

Publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware will host a “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 2nd Anniversary Celebration” live stream on November 28 at 19:00 JST, the companies announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube. The broadcast will feature discussion, new merchandise and collaboration information, and more. Presenters include Takayuki...
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch sales have now surpassed 22 million units

It’s no surprise to hear that the Nintendo Switch family of systems is a behemoth in Japan as we publish the weekly Famitsu sales on a Thursday where the console is always on top 99% of the time. Today, sales tracker Famitsu has reported that Nintendo Switch family of systems have now sold 22,026,770 units. This includes the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) The publication also shared that the newly release Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl have sold 1,395,642 million physical units, that figure does not include eShop sales.
Nintendo World Report

Atlus Announces Worldwide Switch Release For 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

And somewhere, James's heart grows three sizes. One of the most bizarre yet beloved games of 2020 will hit Switch next spring. Atlus announced a Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will release in April of 2022 in Japan during a celebration of the game's second anniversary in the country: the Western branch have announced it will release outside Japan on April 12. It was previously on the PlayStation 4, while a PlayStation Vita release was scrapped due to the system's end of life.
Siliconera

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022

Siliconera’s 2020 PS4 Game of the Year, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is coming to Nintendo Switch. The announcement comes courtesy of the game’s 2nd Anniversary livestream event. Hosted by Atlus, the stream celebrated the second year since the game’s 2019 Japanese release. The Switch edition will release in Japan on April 14, 2022 and in North America and Europe on April 12, 2022.
Twinfinite

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Has Shipped Over 500,000 Copies Worldwide

Today Atlus hosted a livestream to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the Japanese release of Vanillaware’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. During the livestream, we learned that the game achieved a new sales milestone. Shipments worldwide (including physical and digital sales) have passed 500,000 copies, which isn’t bad at all for...
TechSpot

Shin Megami Tensei V Update Version 1.02 Released, Comparison Screenshots

With the patch announced last week, Shin Megami Tensei V has now received the version 1.02 update in Japan three weeks after the game’s original release. As previously described, the patch contains the following:. Optional Functions Added. Camera Viewing Angles in the Overworld: 11 Levels. Screen Brightness: 11 Levels. Players...
