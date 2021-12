Kansas and Dayton played a one-for-the-ages men’s basketball game two seasons ago in paradise. “The pieces are all different than what they were when we had one of the best games in both of our school histories,” KU coach Bill Self said Thursday after the Jayhawks’ 71-59 quarterfinal victory over North Texas set up an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal game against the Dayton Flyers — 76-60 winners over Miami on Thursday in a quarterfinal also contested at HP Events Fieldhouse at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

