Team France will take on Team Great Britain in a group stage match at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals. Round: Round Robin (Group C) This will be Great Britain’s first match of the Finals. They have the potential to top the group given the big names. Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie will lead the team alongwith Dan Evans in the singles. Norrie is ranked 12th in the world while Evans is the World No.25. Liam Broady will fill in the singles spot if needed. Britain’s No.1 pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will play the doubles match.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO