Enes Kanter Freedom—the Boston Celtics center known until Monday simply as Enes Kanter—is not easing up on his criticism of China, Nike and basketball star LeBron James. A long-time critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Freedom turned his attention to China last month, first for its policies on Tibet, and then for its treatment of Uyghurs, a Turkic ethnic minority that lives predominantly in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR). A little more than a month ago, that criticism grew to include Nike, which he said makes its shoes using “slave labor.” In March last year, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO