Jason Brown did not compete at the Rostelecom Cup, the sixth and final Grand Prix event of the 2021-22 figure skating season held in Sochi, Russia, on Friday and Saturday. Still, the event's results guaranteed him the sixth and final men's spot at the Grand Prix final in Osaka, Japan, on Dec. 9-12. It is the second time Brown has qualified for the prestigious event, which features the top six performers in each discipline over the six Grand Prix events held in the fall. The veteran skater made the cut with a silver medal at Skate Canada in late October and a bronze last week at Internationaux de France.

IRVINE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO