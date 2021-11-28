Scattered Snow Sunday

We are continuing to track Sunday's large-scale storm system very closely as we get closer to the weekend. Right now, the latest model trends has drier air taking over locally, forcing the heaviest snow potential north and out of our area. It looks like we will see a few wrap-around snow showers later in the evening Sunday - very eary Monday morning, but again the drier air and a little rain late Sunday evening will limit how much snow we see. In all, the travel scene across southern MN & northern IA looks to be fine, aside from maybe an isolated slick spot or two. No major travel impacts are expected for Sunday's snow potentail across southern MN. Nothern part of MN will have a different story.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO