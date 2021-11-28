ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered Snow Sunday

By Michael Estime
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Scattered snow showers are in the forecast today...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Track Projected For New Storm System That Will Sweep Through Northeast

The track of a strong storm system that will sweep through the Northeast at the end of the weekend has now been projected.The time frame for the storm system is Sunday night, Dec. 5 into Monday, Dec. 6."The storm is most likely to track too far to the north to trigger snow along the I-95 corridor,"…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wearegreenbay.com

A few snow showers early Friday, wintry mess likely Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Our next weak storm system will arrive tonight which will bring some flurries and light snow showers. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s. Accumulations are expected to remain light, but could be just enough to lead to some slick spots on the roads for the Friday morning commute.
GREEN BAY, WI
WTRF

A very warm day is ahead

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening. Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected. Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58. Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible. High of...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Warmer today but scattered rain at times

Scattered rain moving through the area this morning. Temperatures will be much warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Much of the day looks rain-free but it stays mostly cloudy. The breeze will pick up this afternoon with gusts coming in up to 30MPH at times. Another round of scattered showers this evening before we clear out and cooler air fills back in.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Record Heat This Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny and very warm. High 73. Mostly sunny and warm Friday. High 66. Increasing clouds Saturday with easterly winds at 10-15 gusting 20 mph. Cooler. High 51. Scattered clouds and some sunshine Sunday with south winds becoming northerly at 15 gusting 25 mph. High 56.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago welcomes above average temps ahead of the weekend

CHICAGO - The sun isn’t even up yet and already temperatures are running about 10 degrees above the normal high for early December. Skies are mostly cloudy and there’s a small chance of a light shower between about 6-9 a.m. The rest of the day will be breezy and mild with increasing sunshine.
CHICAGO, IL
WLUC

Seasonably mild Friday in the U.P. with scattered light snow showers

High pressure keeps snowfall on the lighter side of intensity in the U.P. overnight through much of Friday, with winds at much calmer speeds compared to the 30+ mph gusts from the day prior. Snow coverage picks up Friday afternoon with an incoming Canadian Prairies system, scattered throughout Upper Michigan but still mainly in the form of light snow showers with possible accumulations around 1″ near the Lake Superior shore. Winds pick up from the northwest Friday evening, as the system exits the region, gusting over 20 mph at times. These blustery conditions continue Saturday with a chance of lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow, Or No Snow Sunday?

We are continuing to track Sunday's large-scale storm system very closely as we get closer to the weekend. Right now, the latest model trends has drier air taking over locally, forcing the heaviest snow potential north and out of our area. It looks like we will see a few wrap-around snow showers later in the evening Sunday - very eary Monday morning, but again the drier air and a little rain late Sunday evening will limit how much snow we see. In all, the travel scene across southern MN & northern IA looks to be fine, aside from maybe an isolated slick spot or two. No major travel impacts are expected for Sunday's snow potentail across southern MN. Nothern part of MN will have a different story.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmer, But Blustery Thursday Before Temperatures Drop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild afternoon with lots of sunshine, a few isolated light showers moved across the state on Wednesday night. On Thursday a very mild south west flow of air will warm us up into the low 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal! It will be blustery, though Thursday afternoon in the Baltimore region with wind gusts of 30 MPH possible. In Western Maryland, wind gusts of up to 65 MPH are possible. A wide range of wind threats across the state. It will be blustery in the #Baltimore area with gusts of 30 MPH possible but western #Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
wtae.com

Windy with Scattered Showers

PITTSBURGH — Hold onto your hats today! Windy through the day in the Pittsburgh area with wind gusts in the mid to upper 30s. Click the video player above to watch the latest forecast. Cold front approaching will keep a chance for scattered showers through the evening. Cooler air back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm And Windy Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today’s going to be a warm one with high temperatures around 60 degrees. If we hit the 60-degree mark it would be the first of the month. It may not be something as unusual as you are thinking. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Over the past decade, we have seen on average three December days, 27 total days, with temperatures at 60 degrees or higher. While most years saw at least one December day at 60 or higher, we had no 60 degree days...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Linger Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures continue. Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun. Sprinkles are possible Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. By Sunday, rain chances return with a potential for a rain and snow mix late in the evening.  
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy