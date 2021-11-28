NFTs are Giving Community Builders New Ways to Scale Authenticity Online

Particle, a company with deep roots in the worlds of art and technology, is launching a platform that will change the way people own, collect, experience and enjoy fine art. Powered by the Avalanche blockchain, and founded by a team of leading figures and innovators in art, technology, and finance, Particle is building a platform that enables anyone to own some of the world’s greatest masterpieces by collectively participating in the art market. Particle acquired an iconic masterpiece at auction earlier this year and plans to transfer ownership to a non-profit and subsequently “Particalize” the work by splitting it into 10,000 unique NFTs (“Particles”). The Particle Foundation – a non-profit museum – will maintain, display, and tour the collection on behalf of the community.
