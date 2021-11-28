NFTs are Giving Community Builders New Ways to Scale Authenticity Online

For many, the concept of digitization has now become a part of pop culture, with some of the world’s most well-known memes like “Grumpy Cat,” artist creations or memorabilia from today’s celebrities taking on a new form as a nonfungible token (NFT). While many are on board with this new way of appreciating modern culture, others are confused by the hype. This is a reaction to be expected, as the same weight still holds true when considering priceless art like the Mona Lisa. While many would not pay the billion dollars or more the asset is worth and may be confused why someone else would, they know about the painting and may even travel from far away to see it for themselves.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO