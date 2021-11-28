ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFTs are Giving Community Builders New Ways to Scale Authenticity Online

One of the most challenging parts of any virtual ecosystem is scaling authenticity but NFTs are changing this. These are some of the interesting ways NFTs used in community building, and how they might evolve over time. My biggest takeaway after falling into the NFT rabbit hole is the...

martechseries.com

Particle Launches a New Way to Own, Collect and Experience Fine Art Through NFTs

Particle, a company with deep roots in the worlds of art and technology, is launching a platform that will change the way people own, collect, experience and enjoy fine art. Powered by the Avalanche blockchain, and founded by a team of leading figures and innovators in art, technology, and finance, Particle is building a platform that enables anyone to own some of the world’s greatest masterpieces by collectively participating in the art market. Particle acquired an iconic masterpiece at auction earlier this year and plans to transfer ownership to a non-profit and subsequently “Particalize” the work by splitting it into 10,000 unique NFTs (“Particles”). The Particle Foundation – a non-profit museum – will maintain, display, and tour the collection on behalf of the community.
VISUAL ART
NEWSBTC

Machine NFTs: The New Machine Economy Powered by NFTs

If there’s one thing that has overwhelmed the universe aside from cryptocurrency, it is definitely NFTs. The NFT craze between 2020 and 2021 alone was out of the ordinary, and to date, no one really knows what triggered the interest, but who cares now? Given the amount of money moving in and out of the market. To confirm this, NFT trading volume in Q3 increased by a whopping 704% from that recorded in the previous quarter.
MARKETS
charlottestar.com

Best Ways to Successfully Scale Your Business

As a business owner, one of your main concerns is probably about how you're going to grow your business so you can follow a forward growth trajectory. After all, a stagnant company might as well be a dying one. Sure, there is a time (especially for new startups) for merely learning, trying new methods, and honing in on your product and brand values, but you'll know when it's time to start pushing for growth.
SMALL BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shopping online with Goodwill helps your local community in several ways on Cyber Monday

This holiday season, give your Cyber Monday gift purchases even more meaning by helping to create jobs in local communities by making bids and purchases on ShopGoodwill.com. To date, the online nonprofit auction site has raised approximately $1.17 billion in total sales, making it possible for Goodwill to train people for jobs and career advancement and place more than 44,000 people into employment.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

7 Tips for Choosing a Web Design Agency

The success of your brand in the digital medium will depend, to a large extent, on this choice. The design agency will take care not only of creating a good website, it will also be responsible for carrying out the entire public image of your company. Today we give you 7 tips so that when looking for an ally in **[Web designing in Lahore](https://www.webdevelopmentcompanylahore.com/website-designing-in-lahore)** you are on the right track.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Harness the Value of Consumer Insights

The power of consumer insights drives businesses forward. Most companies and people involved in marketing innovation believe they use insights. They refer to being insight-driven and consumer-focused, but what is an insight really, and how do we know we've got a good one? An insight entails these three Ws: What is my customer doing? Why are they doing it? And Wow! The marketing campaign is not based on my gut feeling.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Evaluate MLOps Platforms

There are now hundreds of tools and at least 40 platforms available for MLOps. The rush to the space has created a new problem - **too much choice** There are also a range of open-source tools addressing MLOps addressing MLOPs. Organizations have to figure it out because there is an imperative to get value from ML. We’ve launched two new resources to help with the understanding of the trade-offs in the ML space. We also released a guide to Evaluating MLOps Platforms and a matrix comparison matrix.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Deconstructing the Difference Between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0

Web 2.0 is the internet infrastructure as we know it. Web 2.0 can be defined by social media, cloud computing, and mobile technology. Web 3.0 is ultimately about fairness, equality, and efficiency. It’s going to make (and is making) the world a much better place across all industries.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

4 Tricks to Increase Email Conversions and Make it Rain Baby

Emails can often provide businesses with an excellent opportunity to reach new potential customers and clients – but is it worth the time and effort? If you’re not using an automation tool to speed up the process, it’s well worth considering some of the benefits that could come with doing so. Even with the advantages that automation offers, it’s important to consider that this alone isn’t the only thing that could improve the output and reception of your emails. So, to make the most out of your endeavors, here are just 4 tips that will help you to increase conversions.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Decentralized Organizations or DAOs: The Founding Principles

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are a logical step for the next level of relationship. DAOs are autonomous organizations built on top of smart contracts on the blockchain. They can be run by media, for social club, venture capital fund or just for a simple mutual assets management. DAO can execute any transaction via voting, for example, sending part of the funds from DAO’s treasury to the DeFi protocol, or to a wallet. These rules enter into force as soon as a group of 2 or more people is formed. To make decisions, people will need to vote and establish a quorum.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Regex Refresher: Named Groups and Backreferences

The feature helps you to group your regular expressions with name and reference to those groups later in the. feature. It was introduced first time in Python re module then Microsoft developers supported it in.NET with different syntax. Java supported it from JDK 7, now it supported in most of the modern programming languages like Ruby, PHP, R …etc, etc, this feature is very useful in Android Development and Compiler Design. To learn more about the history of this feature and more details I recommend checking [regular-expressions.info].
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

5 Languages to Kickstart Your Programming Career

There are so many options that it can be confusing trying to choose the best language to begin with. But choosing a programming language that is good for you depends on a number of factors. These factors are there to guide you and to also reduce the confusion, so that when you finally make a choice, you're more likely to be satisfied with what you have chosen. You can learn a good language for game development like C# and go into game development with the Unity game Engine. For some newbies out there, the main reason they want to learn programming is because of the job opportunities they can find.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

The 9 Business Habits of Successful Software Developers

A software developer shares the most important things he's learned over his four-year career in the software industry. For example: Business needs first. Is this what business needs from me? Is this the most effective solution from a business standpoint? Don't be afraid of entirely new technologies: standardize as much as possible. Automate everything in your code editor chain of actions, or microservice creation process.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Create an End-to-end Machine Learning Workflow

The goal here is to give you an understanding of how the machine learning pipeline works, and how data pre-processing, different machine learning techniques, and project management are all intertwined. The sole purpose of any reliable and efficient ML workflow is to automate the whole pipeline. This way we don't need to worry about time-consuming manual work that usually takes up most of our time when dealing with big datasets. With this approach, we only need to focus on the big picture and not on all these tiny pieces.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Human Brand Ambassadors Have Limitations: Enter FoodTech Robots

In the near future, a majority of FoodTech businesses and consumer brands will start using cognitive virtual humans. Can this disrupt the role of our traditional brand influencers? We have to consider that today’s brand ambassadors as well as brand influencer might not be up to the standard, sadly, mainly for the reason that they are all humans, operating in an increasingly sophisticated digital (soon to be virtual) environment, posing at least the following limitations: In the age of rising personal consumer expectations, it becomes increasingly impossible for humans to deliver activities at the growing consumer standards.
ELECTRONICS
CoinTelegraph

Pop culture, fashion and NFTs come together in the first interactive avatar builder on the blockchain

For many, the concept of digitization has now become a part of pop culture, with some of the world’s most well-known memes like “Grumpy Cat,” artist creations or memorabilia from today’s celebrities taking on a new form as a nonfungible token (NFT). While many are on board with this new way of appreciating modern culture, others are confused by the hype. This is a reaction to be expected, as the same weight still holds true when considering priceless art like the Mona Lisa. While many would not pay the billion dollars or more the asset is worth and may be confused why someone else would, they know about the painting and may even travel from far away to see it for themselves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HackerNoon

The Foolproof 7-Step Process for Hiring the Best Software Developer

A US Bureau of Labor Statistics report states that software developer jobs are growing faster than the national average for all other industries. A sound strategy and action plan are a must if you wish to find the right software developer that you need. Decide whether you need co-located or remote developers; choose between freelance platforms and software development companies. Consider hiring developers from reputed companies for complex projects; choose a trustworthy provider for complex work. Choose a job posting to advertise your position; start creating it from your project requirement documents.
SOFTWARE
