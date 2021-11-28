ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

That Time US Lawmakers Suggested Piracy Was a Part of Twitter’s Business Model

By TorrentFreak
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of bipartisan U.S. House Representatives has sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, urging the company to take...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
AFP

Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

Twitter launched new rules Tuesday blocking users from sharing private images of other people without their consent, in a tightening of the network's policy just a day after it changed CEOs. Under the new rules, people who are not public figures can ask Twitter to take down pictures or video of them that they report were posted without permission. Twitter said this policy does not apply to "public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse." "We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service," the company added.
INTERNET
The Independent

As lawmakers mull curbs on social media, Haugen weighing in

U.S. lawmakers are putting forward proposals to curb social media giants by limiting their free-speech protections against legal liability. Their efforts are coming after a former Facebook product manager presented a case that the company's systems amplify online hate and extremism and fail to protect young users from harmful content.That whistleblower, Frances Haugen, is expected to weigh in on the lawmakers' proposals at a House hearing on Wednesday. Her previous disclosures have spurred legislative and regulatory efforts around the world aimed at cracking down on Big Tech and she made a series of appearances recently before European...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Who is the private and ‘demanding’ new boss of social media giant?

For someone who is now the head of one of the world’s largest social networks, Parag Agrawal is surprisingly private. The new CEO of Twitter rarely tweets, sometimes going several months without posting to the platform, and more often than not chooses to retweet someone else rather than sharing anything personal.The Indian-American technologist has instead remained in the shadow of co-founder and outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey, whose spotlight Agrawal must now step into as the boss of the $37 billion firm.The first time many people heard Agrawal’s name was in Dorsey’s farewell email to employees, which was shared on Twitter....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piracy#Riaa#Senate
The Independent

Republican big tech critics celebrate announcement Jack Dorsey will step down from Twitter

Two GOP critics of Twitter and Facebook’s content policies celebrated the news on Monday that Jack Dorsey would step down from helming the social media company he founded in 2006.Mr Dorsey made the announcement hours after news initially broke of his rumoured departure; the former Twitter CEO was replaced by Parag Agrawal, the company’s former chief technical officer. He added in a lengthy statement released on the platform that he would not stay on as chairman or a board member for an extended time.The news drew few reactions from Democrats, who have been eager to see the company (and...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Twitter without Jack: WTF?!

Dorsey tweeted a "cryptic" tweet about Bitcoin, the dollar, the gold standard, the Treasury Bill standard, and especially about the US "Super Imperialism" If governments cannot kill bitcoin, and it continues its rise, then it stands a good chance to eventually be the next reserve currency. China's central bank has announced all transactions of crypto-currencies are illegal, effectively banning digital tokens such as Bitcoin.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Lawmakers in India want Twitter, Meta to be seen as publishers

Social media platforms like Meta and Twitter, which were on a collision course with the federal Indian government over social media norms as mandated in the new IT rules, may have to prepare itself for another long and arduous battle. A parliamentary panel has suggested that these social media platforms...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies. Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California said in September 2020 that it was buying United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology giant Softbank to “create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI."But the deal immediately raised concerns that Arm would abandon its business model of licensing chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s competitors....
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Twitter: How to Switch to a Business Profile

Twitter allows businesses, content creators and other professionals to switch to a business account, which gives them access to new tools. Our guide will show you how to switch to a business profile from within the Twitter mobile application.
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

Meta Must Sell Giphy, U.K. Regulator Says

Facebook parent Meta must sell GIF-sharing platform Giphy to avoid potential harm to consumers and marketers, Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday. The previously completed deal, which had been unveiled in May 2020, “may give rise to competition concerns in both the supply of display advertising in the U.K. and in the supply of social media services worldwide, including in the U.K.,” the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said. Meta said it disagrees with the decision and that will consider its options, including a potential appeal. The regulator’s panel argued that the deal, reportedly worth $400 million, has removed Giphy as a potential...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

755
Followers
10K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy