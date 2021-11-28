That Time US Lawmakers Suggested Piracy Was a Part of Twitter’s Business Model

Twitter launched new rules Tuesday blocking users from sharing private images of other people without their consent, in a tightening of the network's policy just a day after it changed CEOs. Under the new rules, people who are not public figures can ask Twitter to take down pictures or video of them that they report were posted without permission. Twitter said this policy does not apply to "public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse." "We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service," the company added.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO