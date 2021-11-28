Jesse Tyler Ferguson laughs off 'LOL' reactions to his Selling Sunset cameo

You told me this wouldn’t happen. You told me that she was at a different firm. You told me we would be free of who is the actual, literal, factual, literal (again) THE WORST. But someone must have said “Candyman” in a mirror five times because here we are, and Davina is back. All of the “Ughs” in the world rounded up and raised to the 10th power could not even top the noise I let out when she walked onto the screen while Christine was doing headstands with her yoga instructor and firing lasers from her undercarriage. Ugh. Davina.

