Ethiopia border clash leaves 20 Sudan troops dead, official says

 5 days ago

At least 20 Sudanese soldiers were killed in clashes with Ethiopian militias near a disputed border, a local official said, deepening a feud that risks turning into all-out conflict between the Horn of Africa’s most populous nations. Sudanese forces crossed the Atbara river in the al-Fashqa area on Saturday...

