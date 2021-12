Save the earth and some money with these 25+ crafts with magazines! These projects allow you to repurpose magazines into other things you can use. As far as I can remember, my first exposure to Mod Podge (where I actually knew the brand name) was in high school. There was a humanities class where we were required to make a piece of art that represented us, and I chose to use decoupage medium and magazines.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO