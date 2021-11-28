ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Swiss vote to keep COVID pass to help avoid lockdowns

 5 days ago

Swiss voters backed the government’s use of COVID-19 certificates for entry into theaters and restaurants despite vociferous campaigning by skeptics, who consider them an infringement on civil liberties. Support for the measure was at 62%. Polls for the broadcaster SRF had indicated the law, which also covers financial aid...

Axios

Migrants freezing to death on EU frontier

Migrants are "dying in the snow" along the Belarus-Poland border, caught in freezing temperatures between hostile border guards from both countries and cut off from lifesaving aid, Stefan Lehmeier of the International Rescue Committee told Axios. Context: Lehmeier spoke by phone with Axios Monday, immediately after helping to administer first...
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Mask rules 'disruptive' but could help avoid lockdown – MP

Face masks being compulsory in shops and on public transport is "not the news anyone wanted" - but could be necessary to avoid a full-blown lockdown. That is according to Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said restrictions will be tightened from tomorrow due to concerns over the Omicron Covid variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Boosters added to NHS Covid pass for travel and Austria to enter full lockdown

Just days after imposing lockdown on the unvaccinated, Austria has announced a nationwide Covid lockdown starting on Monday amid record infections. Under the lockdown, which will last a maximum of 20 days, non-essential shops will close and people will be asked to work from home. But schools will remain open for children who need in-person learning. The measures will continue until 12 December, with a review after 10 days. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said people would be legally required to get vaccinated from 1 February 2022. Austria has one of the lowest vaccination levels in Western Europe.
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid: Swiss vote on ending restrictions while cases surge

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset is in a bit of bind. With just under two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated, the Swiss have one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe. Now, Covid-19 infections are rising exponentially, with case numbers rising by 40% to 50% each week. So is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Swiss vote on COVID law amid sharp rise in infections

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters are having their say in a referendum Sunday on legislation which imposed the use of a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. Sunday’s vote on the country’s “COVID-19 law” comes as Switzerland like many other countries in Europe faces a steep rise in coronavirus cases. The law has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. Polls suggest a solid majority of Swiss will approve the measure which is already in effect. But opponents have raised heaps of cash for their campaign and drawn support from abroad in recent weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Austria's focus shifts to full lockdown as COVID-19 cases keep rising

VIENNA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pressure on Austria's government to impose a full COVID-19 lockdown grew on Thursday as its worst-hit provinces said they would adopt the measure for themselves since infections are still rising despite the current lockdown for the unvaccinated. Roughly 66% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Czechs shut bars and restaurants early, hoping to avoid COVID lockdown

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government on Thursday ordered bars and clubs to close at 10 p.m. and banned Christmas markets in an attempt to stem one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates. The new restrictions also include a maximum attendance of 1,000 people at culture and sports events,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Lisbon to open biggest vaccination site yet amid COVID-19 surge

LISBON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal will open its biggest vaccination centre yet on Wednesday as a surge in COVID-19 infections forced authorities to impose new restrictions to stop the spread, including strict travel curbs to enter the country by air. Boasting an 87% vaccination rate, one of the world's...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Study: Black, Asian Britons have higher COVID-19 death rates

LONDON (AP) — Almost two years into the pandemic, Black and other ethnic minority people in Britain are still dying with the coronavirus at higher rates than white residents, likely because of lower vaccination rates, a government-commissioned report said Friday. The research found that vaccination has sharply reduced COVID-19 death...
WORLD
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday proposed allowing three countries bordering Belarus to extend processing times for people seeking asylum. Under the proposal, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would be permitted to extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks, up from the current period of three to 10 days, while also allowing people to be held in special asylum processing centers for up to 16 weeks instead of four.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Omicron driving record rate of Covid infection in South African province

The pace of Covid infections in the South African province of Gauteng is outstripping anything seen in previous waves, and officials say Omicron is now the dominant variant. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association, said Omicron’s ability to spread – its R number – was believed to be above 6. The R number for Delta, the dominant variant globally, is estimated to be above 5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS

