Welcome to this beautiful single story home located within a highly desirable Porter Ranch neighborhood and in boundaries of award winning Castlebay Lane & Granada Hills Charter Schools. Freshly painted both inside and out, this home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms totaling 2182 square feet of living space. As you enter the home you will find the large Living Room that features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and tons of natural light from the double pane windows. The formal Dining Room leads to a Kitchen with plenty of cabinets ready to fill. Even more living space is offered in the eat-in kitchen area and cozy Family Room. The Primary bedroom is spacious with a on suite bath attached, as well as a sliding door leading to the tranquil backyard.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO